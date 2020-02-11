IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy

The season of love brings many romantic sceneries and opportunities to express your love for your special someone and your family – but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. Shopping at WeMart this Valentine’s season provides an array of selections...
Abu Dhabi to host first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games in March
(WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE announced that Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games from 19th-22nd March, this year. The announcement was made by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Special Olympics UAE...
Bats, wild animal consumption continues in Indonesia amid COVID-19 outbreak
The spread of the novel coronavirus in different parts of the world which killed over a thousand people and infected over 40,000 individuals did not stop an Indonesian province from eating its delicacy from bats. Bats, snakes, dogs, monkeys and other ‘delicacies’ are...
Asian man on trial for stealing devices on his first day at work
The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rescheduled the case of an Asian man who stole computer devices on his first day at work. The hearing was set anew on February 17. Court records showed that the company informed the authorities that their employee, who works as...
The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors.
In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and Consul General Marford Angeles, who officiated the oath taking ceremony for the engineering group which was awarded and hailed as the 2019 Best Foreign Chapter.
Working under the 2020 IECEP Theme of “Electronics Technologies in the Forefront of Disaster Resiliency”, the new board of directors also had a quick chat with Ambassador Quintana to discuss points of collaboration and events for the year ahead.
Here is the new set of Chapter Officers and Board of Directors for 2020:
Governor: Engr. Leonardo Mendoza
Vice Governor – Internal: Engr. Perry Kwan
Vice Governor – External: Engr. Reenan Gotis
Vice Governor – Education: Engr. Bryan May Pelayo
Secretary: Engr. Hanna Mae Biyo
Treasurer: Engr. Theresa Ocampo
Auditor: Engr. Allan Janda
Director (Special Projects): Engr. Kristian Xerxes Baluyot
Director (Technical Development): Engr. Herminio Vendiola
Director (Publications): Engr. Ruel Taganahan
Immediate Past Governor: Engr. Ma Elisa Maglaque-Arcega
