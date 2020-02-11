IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors.

In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and Consul General Marford Angeles, who officiated the oath taking ceremony for the engineering group which was awarded and hailed as the 2019 Best Foreign Chapter.

Working under the 2020 IECEP Theme of “Electronics Technologies in the Forefront of Disaster Resiliency”, the new board of directors also had a quick chat with Ambassador Quintana to discuss points of collaboration and events for the year ahead.

Here is the new set of Chapter Officers and Board of Directors for 2020:

Governor: Engr. Leonardo Mendoza

Vice Governor – Internal: Engr. Perry Kwan

Vice Governor – External: Engr. Reenan Gotis

Vice Governor – Education: Engr. Bryan May Pelayo

Secretary: Engr. Hanna Mae Biyo

Treasurer: Engr. Theresa Ocampo

Auditor: Engr. Allan Janda

Director (Special Projects): Engr. Kristian Xerxes Baluyot

Director (Technical Development): Engr. Herminio Vendiola

Director (Publications): Engr. Ruel Taganahan

Immediate Past Governor: Engr. Ma Elisa Maglaque-Arcega