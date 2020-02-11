Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Feb 11 20, 3:54 pm

IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy

by | News

Feb. 11, 20 | 3:54 pm

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors.

In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and Consul General Marford Angeles, who officiated the oath taking ceremony for the engineering group which was awarded and hailed as the 2019 Best Foreign Chapter.

Working under the 2020 IECEP Theme of “Electronics Technologies in the Forefront of Disaster Resiliency”, the new board of directors also had a quick chat with Ambassador Quintana to discuss points of collaboration and events for the year ahead.

Here is the new set of Chapter Officers and Board of Directors for 2020:

Governor: Engr. Leonardo Mendoza
Vice Governor – Internal: Engr. Perry Kwan
Vice Governor – External: Engr. Reenan Gotis
Vice Governor – Education: Engr. Bryan May Pelayo
Secretary: Engr. Hanna Mae Biyo
Treasurer: Engr. Theresa Ocampo
Auditor: Engr. Allan Janda
Director (Special Projects): Engr. Kristian Xerxes Baluyot
Director (Technical Development): Engr. Herminio Vendiola
Director (Publications): Engr. Ruel Taganahan
Immediate Past Governor: Engr. Ma Elisa Maglaque-Arcega

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

Feb 12, 2020

(WAM) -- The UAE’s hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai will embody its long-term efforts to create solutions that will help achieve environmental sustainability. The international exhibition will showcase the latest innovations, especially those related to renewable...

Heart talk: Don’t make it complicated

Heart talk: Don’t make it complicated

Feb 12, 2020

Philippine officials and health experts in the UAE advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take good care of their hearts not because February is the season of love, but due to the high number of reported cases of cardiovascular-related deaths. Heart diseases are...

Top “hugot” phrase you always hear on Valentine’s Day

Top “hugot” phrase you always hear on Valentine’s Day

Feb 12, 2020

Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, but it’s also a season where you’ll hear a lot of people ranting about how exclusive this day could be. You probably have heard one or two of your single friends woofing about this day, uttering words that range...

Single Awareness Day: Why February is also the season for self-love

Single Awareness Day: Why February is also the season for self-love

Feb 12, 2020

For so long, February 14 is a day dedicated only for people who are in a relationship. Valentine’s Day has always been associated with love, cuddly bears, and heart-shaped balloons—all in overwhelming hues of pink and red. It has become so commercialized for couples...

Why Mid-rise, low-rise condominiums are ideal for extended families

Why Mid-rise, low-rise condominiums are ideal for extended families

Feb 12, 2020

When Filipinos think of living in condos, they immediately visualize tall buildings in the middle of an urban setting – or what majority of investors know as high-rise buildings. But not all families fancy high-rise living, especially for those who have their...

