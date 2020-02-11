Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary

The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain.

In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser and former Chairman Engr. Elmer Casao, along with Bayanihan council members and leaders of different Filipino organizations in the UAE.

PGCFI Knights in Al Ain UAE International Chapter Chairman Virgilio “SGF Badong” Villanueva, thanked his members for their unwavering support and dedication as he shared the accomplishments of PGCFI KNIGHTS through the past months, continuing to follow their group’s objective which is to help fellow distressed OFW, members and their families.

For the past 2 years PGCFI has actively participated and supported various Filipino organization in socio-civic, heritage and cultural activities and Philippine consular outreach programs.