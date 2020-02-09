UAE residents to experience increase in humidity tonight

Photo credit: Pixabay

Residents across the UAE can expect an increase in humidity tonight, stretching until Monday morning at selected areas in the UAE.

According to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), this is due to an extension of a surface high pressure, accompanied by an upper air ridge of high pressure.

The weather earlier this Sunday was partly cloudy in general.

The temperature during the day was at a minimum of 10C and a maximum of 30C in internal areas, with the lowest temperature recorded in Jebel Jais mountain at 11.1C.

Expect the sea condition to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and becoming rough westwards by Monday morning. The Oman Sea condition will be slight to moderate.