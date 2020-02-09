Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Teacher molests 11-year-old girl in Sharjah

by | News

Feb. 09, 20 | 5:37 pm

A 57-year-old Arab teacher was accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Sharjah.

The mother of the child filed a case at the Sharjah Police station against the tutor who regularly came to their house to tutor the kid.

RELATED STORY: Man jailed, to be lashed for molesting child online

The mother said she was shocked upon learning about the defendant’s actions because she trusted him as they had known him for eight years, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

Witnesses said the accused took advantage of the girl during an incident when family members were not around. He allegedly kissed the girl and asked her to sit on his lap.

According to the witnesses, it wasn’t the only time that the abuse occurred.

READ ON: Teacher molests pupil at Dubai private school

The girl’s younger sister said she saw how the tutor would always ask her sister to come closer to him and touch her body.

The family’s maid claimed that she saw the accused groping the girl but did nothing because she stated that she was busy with chores at home.

Meanwhile, the accused denied the allegation and claimed he was just to make her interested in the lessons.

He stressed that he was only “behaving like a father” and asked the mother to check the CCTV footage of the house though he knew there’s none.

