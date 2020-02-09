Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Feb 09 20, 4:59 pm

IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy

Feb 11 2020

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors. In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to...

Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary

Feb 11 2020

The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain. In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser...

Robotic sprayer used in disinfecting areas in China

Feb 11 2020

Chinese researchers have developed a robotic sprayer following the country’s continuous efforts to help reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, especially in heavily populated urban areas, According to Xinhua News, this new air-blast machine is a vehicle...

Share900
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
900 Shares

NCM warns of dusty, partly cloudy skies in UAE starting Monday

by | News

Feb. 09, 20 | 4:59 pm

Photo credit: Pixabay

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecasts dusty and partly cloudy weather in the UAE starting Monday.

NCM furthered that moderate to fresh winds will cause the blowing of dust and sand which is expected to continue until Thursday.

The state weather bureau also added that there is also a chance of rainfall over coastal and Northern areas coupled with a sudden drop in temperature. This condition will continue until Tuesday.

Jobs

Latest News

IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy

IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy

Feb 11, 2020

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors. In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to...

Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary

Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary

Feb 11, 2020

The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain. In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UAE residents to experience increase in humidity tonight
Published On  February 9, 2020
Do I need to wear a mask to protect myself from 2019-nCoV?
Published On  February 9, 2020
LOOK: UAE launches first store for official Expo 2020 event merchandise
Published On  February 9, 2020
Close