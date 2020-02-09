LOOK: UAE launches first store for official Expo 2020 event merchandise

(WAM) -- The Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore, described the UAE's response to his country's bushfires as "breathtaking." During the 'Celebrate Australia' event, held Monday by the Australian Embassy in the UAE, the newly appointed Ambassador said that...
IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy
The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors. In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to...
Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary
The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain. In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser...
Robotic sprayer used in disinfecting areas in China
Chinese researchers have developed a robotic sprayer following the country’s continuous efforts to help reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, especially in heavily populated urban areas, According to Xinhua News, this new air-blast machine is a vehicle...
The first official Expo 2020 Dubai retail store is now open, offering an array of event-branded gifts, souvenirs and memorabilia, including the hugely popular Expo wristbands, camel soap and apparel made from plastic recycled in the UAE.
Featuring appearances from Expo 2020’s mascots and with a number of events planned over the coming months, the dedicated Expo 2020 store, now open at Global Village in Dubai, will add to the buzz around the World’s Greatest Show with only nine months to go until its opening on October 20.
Part of Expo 2020’s ‘Licensing and Retail Programme’, the store will retail official merchandise produced by a range of innovative local and international businesses.
Sanjive Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “Expo 2020 is just a few months away from opening its doors. Through a variety of Expo-branded merchandise, much of it crafted by local artisans and SMEs, our first official store will offer visitors from the UAE and beyond a taste of what to expect from the World’s Greatest Show.”
Souvenirs for sale include sustainably-produced apparel, plush mascot toys, personal care products manufactured using camel milk, and wristbands in colours denoting Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. Collectors’ items, such as gold and silver commemorative coins, will allow visitors to take home a piece of limited edition memorabilia to mark the largest event ever held in the Arab World.
Expo 2020 will run for 173 consecutive days and will attract more than 200 international participants, including 192 countries, with estimates of 25 million visitors attending the event.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved