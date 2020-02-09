LOOK: UAE launches first store for official Expo 2020 event merchandise

The first official Expo 2020 Dubai retail store is now open, offering an array of event-branded gifts, souvenirs and memorabilia, including the hugely popular Expo wristbands, camel soap and apparel made from plastic recycled in the UAE.

Featuring appearances from Expo 2020’s mascots and with a number of events planned over the coming months, the dedicated Expo 2020 store, now open at Global Village in Dubai, will add to the buzz around the World’s Greatest Show with only nine months to go until its opening on October 20.

Part of Expo 2020’s ‘Licensing and Retail Programme’, the store will retail official merchandise produced by a range of innovative local and international businesses.

Sanjive Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “Expo 2020 is just a few months away from opening its doors. Through a variety of Expo-branded merchandise, much of it crafted by local artisans and SMEs, our first official store will offer visitors from the UAE and beyond a taste of what to expect from the World’s Greatest Show.”

Souvenirs for sale include sustainably-produced apparel, plush mascot toys, personal care products manufactured using camel milk, and wristbands in colours denoting Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. Collectors’ items, such as gold and silver commemorative coins, will allow visitors to take home a piece of limited edition memorabilia to mark the largest event ever held in the Arab World.

Expo 2020 will run for 173 consecutive days and will attract more than 200 international participants, including 192 countries, with estimates of 25 million visitors attending the event.