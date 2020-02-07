Two Indian nationals under isolation in Saudi Arabia after traveling to China

King Fahd International Airport Instagram

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has disclosed that there are two Indian nationals who are currently under observation and precautionary isolation after both had a history of travel to China.

According to state media Saudi Press Agency (SPA), these two Indian sisters left China last Jan. 12 to India.

They were able to stay there for 21 days.

They entered the Kingdom last February 3 via King Fahd International Airport.

“Therefore, their entry into the Kingdom following their stay outside China for more than 15 days is legal where it is not allowed anyone to enter the Kingdom coming from China during a period of 15 days ago,” the Ministry said.

An epidemiological isolation team headed to the Indian family’s home immediately and took samples for laboratory sampling. It is now currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reassured that the cases are not a cause for concern, as the incubation period for the virus was ended before their entry to the Kingdom and no clinical signs. Although. the necessary precautions were made.

