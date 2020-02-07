Lowest temperature in UAE recorded at 7.8°C

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
PH Embassy in UAE coordinates with health authorities to assist Filipino afflicted by 2019-nCoV
The Philippine Embassy has assured the Filipino community in the UAE that it is coordinating with health authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the Filipino who recently contracted the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Two new cases of novel coronavirus, a...
UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...
DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking
Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. Guevarra wants...
The temperature drops as fog blankets parts of the UAE today.
National Center of Meteorology (NCM) recorded the lowest temperature 7.8°C in Raknah at 7:15 a.m.
يناشد #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد مستخدمي الطرق وقائدي السيارات أخذ الحيطة والحذر وإتباع إرشادات المرور، نظراً لتشكل الضباب وتدني في مدى الرؤية الأفقية لأدنى مستوياتها على طريق الذيد الشارقة حالياً #أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #هواة_الطقس pic.twitter.com/jgY8vfQDGN
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 7, 2020
NCM advised residents to take precautions while driving and follow traffic instructions as low visibility due to thick fog is affecting some areas of the country including Al-Sharjah Al-Dhaid Road.
The weather bureau earlier reported a dense fog formation around Abu Dhabi Island and some portions of external areas in the country.
NCM added that a chance of haze and fog formation during morning is expected until Monday.
#NCM #UAE #officialuaeweather #weatherforecast #seastate #windspeed #winddirection #rain #fog pic.twitter.com/NHDKTf4Swz
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 6, 2020
Meanwhile the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
