Lowest temperature in UAE recorded at 7.8°C

The temperature drops as fog blankets parts of the UAE today.

National Center of Meteorology (NCM) recorded the lowest temperature 7.8°C in Raknah at 7:15 a.m.

يناشد #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد مستخدمي الطرق وقائدي السيارات أخذ الحيطة والحذر وإتباع إرشادات المرور، نظراً لتشكل الضباب وتدني في مدى الرؤية الأفقية لأدنى مستوياتها على طريق الذيد الشارقة⁩ حالياً ⁧#أصدقاء_المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد⁩ #حالة_الطقس ⁧#هواة_الطقس⁩ pic.twitter.com/jgY8vfQDGN — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 7, 2020

NCM advised residents to take precautions while driving and follow traffic instructions as low visibility due to thick fog is affecting some areas of the country including Al-Sharjah Al-Dhaid Road.

The weather bureau earlier reported a dense fog formation around Abu Dhabi Island and some portions of external areas in the country.

NCM added that a chance of haze and fog formation during morning is expected until Monday.

Meanwhile the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.