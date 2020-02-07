Saturday, February 8, 2020

Feb 07 20, 10:33 am

Pinay dies after injecting glutathione in beauty spa

Feb 08 2020

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...

UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus

Feb 08 2020

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...

Lowest temperature in UAE recorded at 7.8°C

by | News

Feb. 07, 20 | 10:33 am

The temperature drops as fog blankets parts of the UAE today.

National Center of Meteorology (NCM) recorded the lowest temperature 7.8°C in Raknah at 7:15 a.m.

NCM advised residents to take precautions while driving and follow traffic instructions as low visibility due to thick fog is affecting some areas of the country including Al-Sharjah Al-Dhaid Road.

The weather bureau earlier reported a dense fog formation around Abu Dhabi Island and some portions of external areas in the country.

NCM added that a chance of haze and fog formation during morning is expected until Monday.

Meanwhile the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Latest News

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Feb 7, 2020

The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...

Two Indian nationals under isolation in Saudi Arabia after traveling to China
Published On  February 7, 2020
Bello apologizes for confusion over Pinay OFW’s death in Dubai
Published On  February 7, 2020
BI stops Filipinos to travel to Korea’s Jeju island amid coronavirus scare
Published On  February 7, 2020
Close