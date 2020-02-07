DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
PH Embassy in UAE coordinates with health authorities to assist Filipino afflicted by 2019-nCoV
The Philippine Embassy has assured the Filipino community in the UAE that it is coordinating with health authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the Filipino who recently contracted the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Two new cases of novel coronavirus, a...
UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...
Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA
The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...
Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country.
Guevarra wants NBI to look into the alleged involvement of BI officials and personnel in facilitating the departure of Filipino tourists intending to work abroad, particularly in Kuwait, where newly hired household service workers are still banned from going.
The probe includes alleged entry of “foreign nationals” through the Clark, Puerto Princesa, and Kalibo international airports.
“At the time there were reports of new OFWs heading for Kuwait (banned) and other restricted places in the Middle East but would transit first in Malaysia or Indonesia, allegedly in connivance with some unscrupulous BI personnel,” Guevarra said.
The NBI is instructed to conduct a case build-up and, if the evidence is sufficient, file the appropriate charges against the officials, personnel, and other persons who may be found responsible.
The DOJ secretary also asked NBI Director Dante Gierran “to submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation and case build-up directly to the Office of the Secretary within thirty days.”
READ MORE:Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH
READ MORE:Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved