DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country.

Guevarra wants NBI to look into the alleged involvement of BI officials and personnel in facilitating the departure of Filipino tourists intending to work abroad, particularly in Kuwait, where newly hired household service workers are still banned from going.

The probe includes alleged entry of “foreign nationals” through the Clark, Puerto Princesa, and Kalibo international airports.

“At the time there were reports of new OFWs heading for Kuwait (banned) and other restricted places in the Middle East but would transit first in Malaysia or Indonesia, allegedly in connivance with some unscrupulous BI personnel,” Guevarra said.

The NBI is instructed to conduct a case build-up and, if the evidence is sufficient, file the appropriate charges against the officials, personnel, and other persons who may be found responsible.

The DOJ secretary also asked NBI Director Dante Gierran “to submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation and case build-up directly to the Office of the Secretary within thirty days.”

