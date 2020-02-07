Bello apologizes for confusion over Pinay OFW’s death in Dubai

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
PH Embassy in UAE coordinates with health authorities to assist Filipino afflicted by 2019-nCoV
The Philippine Embassy has assured the Filipino community in the UAE that it is coordinating with health authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the Filipino who recently contracted the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Two new cases of novel coronavirus, a...
UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...
DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking
Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. Guevarra wants...
The Labor Department on Friday has clarified that the death of an overseas Filipina worker in Dubai was not a case of 2019-nCoV, as it earlier told the media.
“The Labor Secretary on Thursday announced that the OFW had died of “coronavirus” based on earlier information provided his office. The secretary, however, did not say it was the novel coronavirus,” his office in a statement said.
“Secretary Bello nonetheless wishes to apologize to the government of Dubai for the confusion and whatever anxiety that the announcement may have caused.”
Bello said that based from the report he has received from the Philippine Labor Office in Dubai.
However, results of confirmatory tests conducted by the Pathology and Genetics Department of the Dubai Health Authority on Daproza’s specimen yielded negative of the novel coronavirus.
The UAE government stressed that the general health condition in the country should not be a cause of concern.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reiterated that there is no case of coronavirus death in the country.
READ MORE: Dubai Media Office clarifies cause of death of 58-yr-old Filipina
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved