Bello apologizes for confusion over Pinay OFW’s death in Dubai

Feb. 07, 20 | 9:14 am

The Labor Department on Friday has clarified that the death of an overseas Filipina worker in Dubai was not a case of 2019-nCoV, as it earlier told the media.

“The Labor Secretary on Thursday announced that the OFW had died of “coronavirus” based on earlier information provided his office. The secretary, however, did not say it was the novel coronavirus,” his office in a statement said.

“Secretary Bello nonetheless wishes to apologize to the government of Dubai for the confusion and whatever anxiety that the announcement may have caused.”

Bello said that based from the report he has received from the Philippine Labor Office in Dubai.

However, results of confirmatory tests conducted by the Pathology and Genetics Department of the Dubai Health Authority on Daproza’s specimen yielded negative of the novel coronavirus.

The UAE government stressed that the general health condition in the country should not be a cause of concern.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reiterated that there is no case of coronavirus death in the country.

READ MORE: Dubai Media Office clarifies cause of death of 58-yr-old Filipina

