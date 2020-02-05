Plane skids, breaks apart in Istanbul airport

Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of immigration officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. The NBI is tasked to conduct a case...
Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA
The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...
PH immigration thwarts syndicate’s attempt to traffic 7 OFWs to Dubai
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) foiled an attempt by a syndicate to fly seven human trafficking victims out of the country. BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the victims, all women, were stopped last Thursday at the departure area of the at the...
Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH
Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...
A Pegasus Airline plane skidded off the runway and broke into two parts just after landing at the Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse reported.
The plane was arriving at Istanbul from the Aegean city of Izmir in rainy weather. A local TV network, NTV broadcaster showed images of the damaged plane and a fire.
Planes are currently being redirected.
There are no details yet available as to the number of passengers and whether there are injured individuals onboard.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
