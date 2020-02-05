Plane skids, breaks apart in Istanbul airport

A Pegasus Airline plane skidded off the runway and broke into two parts just after landing at the Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse reported.

The plane was arriving at Istanbul from the Aegean city of Izmir in rainy weather. A local TV network, NTV broadcaster showed images of the damaged plane and a fire.

Planes are currently being redirected.

There are no details yet available as to the number of passengers and whether there are injured individuals onboard.