Newborn baby in China tests positive for 2019-nCoV

A baby in China tested positive for novel coronavirus 30 hours after being born, state-run CCTV reported.

The infant is the youngest reported case of the novel coronavirus.

The mother had tested positive for the deadly disease, which has killed 492 people.

Experts said this might be a case of vertical transmission, where the mother passes the disease to her baby during pregnancy or after birth.