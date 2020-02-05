Malacañang: Filipinos repatriated from China to arrive on Saturday

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that Filipinos who will be repatriated from Wuhan City in China will arrive on Saturday.

“The returning Filipinos will arrive at the Clark International Airport and will undergo mandatory quarantine at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija,” Panelo said in a statement.

“The President instructed the Health Secretary to go to the site to properly address the people affected in detail,” he added.

About 42 Filipinos are expected to arrive, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA said that there are no confirmed cases of Filipinos infected with the virus from Wuhan, which causes flu-like symptoms.

The Nueva Ecija military camp can accommodate up to 10,000 individuals, the Palace said.