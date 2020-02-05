Friday, February 7, 2020

Feb 05 20, 5:15 pm

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Feb 07 2020

The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...

Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH

Feb 07 2020

Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...

Malacañang: Filipinos repatriated from China to arrive on Saturday

by | News

Feb. 05, 20 | 5:15 pm

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that Filipinos who will be repatriated from Wuhan City in China will arrive on Saturday.

“The returning Filipinos will arrive at the Clark International Airport and will undergo mandatory quarantine at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija,” Panelo said in a statement.

“The President instructed the Health Secretary to go to the site to properly address the people affected in detail,” he added.

About 42 Filipinos are expected to arrive, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA said that there are no confirmed cases of Filipinos infected with the virus from Wuhan, which causes flu-like symptoms.

The Nueva Ecija military camp can accommodate up to 10,000 individuals, the Palace said.

