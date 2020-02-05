Four expats nabbed for beating a man in Dubai

Four Asian expats were facing charges of aggravated assault for beating an Algerian man in massage parlor in Dubai.

The four accused allegedly beat the 45-year-old victim after he refused to accept the sex offered by one of the female perpetrators.

The victim, who works as manager, said that he visited the center around 5:30 p.m. on September 10, 2020, reported Khaleej Times.

“At the entrance, I was made to pay Dh400. When I entered a room, I took off my clothes and was looking for a towel but a masseuse there told me it was ok to stay as I was.” he narrated.

The complainant rejected the offer and warned that he will report them to authorities.

“I told her I went there just for a massage. I stood up, opened the door and called for the receptionist. I told him to give me back my money as I did not want what they were offering,” he recounted.

The four allegedly beat him up with steel bar after he threatened to call the police.

He said he was kicked out afterwards and a passerby called for police and ambulance.

The victim sustained permanent head injury and bruises in his right eye.

The two women, 33 and 35, admitted that they work as prostitutes on Dubai Court of First Instance, while the 18-year-old accused admitted that he used to bring women for sex in the flat.

The 39-year-old investor along with his three accomplices denied the charges.

The trial will resume on February 9.

