Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Feb 07 2020

The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...

Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH

Feb 07 2020

Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...

Four expats nabbed for beating a man in Dubai

News

Feb. 05, 20 | 8:04 pm

Four Asian expats were facing charges of aggravated assault for beating an Algerian man in massage parlor in Dubai.

The four accused allegedly beat the 45-year-old victim after he refused to accept the sex offered by one of the female perpetrators.

The victim, who works as manager, said that he visited the center around 5:30 p.m. on September 10, 2020, reported Khaleej Times.

“At the entrance, I was made to pay Dh400. When I entered a room, I took off my clothes and was looking for a towel but a masseuse there told me it was ok to stay as I was.” he narrated.

The complainant rejected the offer and warned that he will report them to authorities.

“I told her I went there just for a massage. I stood up, opened the door and called for the receptionist. I told him to give me back my money as I did not want what they were offering,” he recounted.

The four allegedly beat him up with steel bar after he threatened to call the police.

He said he was kicked out afterwards and a passerby called for police and ambulance.

The victim sustained permanent head injury and bruises in his right eye.

The two women, 33 and 35, admitted that they work as prostitutes on Dubai Court of First Instance, while the 18-year-old accused admitted that he used to bring women for sex in the flat.

The 39-year-old investor along with his three accomplices denied the charges.

The trial will resume on February 9.

