Friday, February 7, 2020

Feb 05 20, 8:07 pm

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Feb 07 2020

The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...

Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH

Feb 07 2020

Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...

Share133
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
133 Shares

Dubai paramedics team receives honor for saving expat life

by | News

Feb. 05, 20 | 8:07 pm

After saving the life of a 70-year-old British expat, a paramedics team from the Dubai Ambulances received honor for their heroic act.

The Jebel Ali Team was recognized for their quick response and effort in rescuing an elderly woman’s life after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The honor was awarded by Khalifa bin Dray, the Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

He recognized all members of the paramedics team for immediately reaching to the woman’s location in order to save her.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the woman is now in stable condition.

Jobs

Latest News

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Feb 7, 2020

The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...

Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH

Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH

Feb 7, 2020

Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Four expats nabbed for beating a man in Dubai
Published On  February 5, 2020
Dubai Crown Prince approves decision to waive Dubai government services fees
Published On  February 5, 2020
Dubai Police lauds expat worker for honesty after returning Dh20,000
Published On  February 5, 2020
Close