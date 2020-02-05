Dubai paramedics team receives honor for saving expat life

After saving the life of a 70-year-old British expat, a paramedics team from the Dubai Ambulances received honor for their heroic act.

The Jebel Ali Team was recognized for their quick response and effort in rescuing an elderly woman’s life after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The honor was awarded by Khalifa bin Dray, the Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

He recognized all members of the paramedics team for immediately reaching to the woman’s location in order to save her.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the woman is now in stable condition.