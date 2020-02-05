Dubai Crown Prince approves decision to waive Dubai government services fees

Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of immigration officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. The NBI is tasked to conduct a case...
Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA
The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...
PH immigration thwarts syndicate’s attempt to traffic 7 OFWs to Dubai
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) foiled an attempt by a syndicate to fly seven human trafficking victims out of the country. BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the victims, all women, were stopped last Thursday at the departure area of the at the...
Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH
Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...
(WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, approved a decision to waive fees on various government services offered in Dubai, aimed at lowering the cost of living, facilitating the ease of doing business, and supporting investors.
The waived fees include those for medical training activities, schools awareness campaigns and entry fees to public libraries, among others.
This is based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The decision was taken while chairing a meeting of the Executive Council at the Emirates Tower, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.
The move is part of a series of plans that seek to stimulate economic growth in Dubai and promote its competitiveness, as well as cement its position as an environment conducive to investment and to enhance the confidence of investors and the public in the government.
Sheikh Hamdan said the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reflects his keenness to follow up on the performance and requirements of various sectors and provide all the ingredients necessary for positive outcomes. He also vowed to continue the drive to adopt development initiatives that harness all capabilities to meet aspirations and accomplish more achievements.
“The role of the government is to promote Dubai to the rank of the most advanced and happiest cities in the world. It is also tasked with serving the people and providing a conducive environment to achieve the wellbeing of the members of society and cement happiness. That is why we need to periodically review the existing legislation and policies to keep pace with the changes and maintain the sustainability of our development journey,” he said.
Some 2,356 administrative fees of 22 government entities were reviewed and new legislation was introduced to regulate and limit the introduction of new administrative fees to reduce the financial burden on the public and investors.
