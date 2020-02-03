Woman in Hubei pleads authorities to let her through so daughter with cancer could get treatment

Photo credit: Reuters

A mother from Hubei province who walked through the bridge over the Yangtze River had to beg the police in their checkpoint to let her daughter pass through.

Lu Yuejin, 50, begged to let her daughter Hu, who has leukemia, get through so she could get cancer treatment.

Her daughter was unable to get treatment at the hospitals in their province due to the overwhelming number of patients being treated or observed for novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report from Reuters, the woman’s daughter had to go to Jiujiang, a city in the Jiangxi province on the southern side of the Yangtze, to get treatment from their hospital.

Her pleading was almost drowned by the sound of the loud speakers playing the announcement that no one is allowed to pass through as precautionary measures.

However, after an hour, an ambulance arrived and the woman and her daughter were allowed through.

