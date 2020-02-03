MIAA: Filipinos coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau must self-quarantine for 14 days

Filipinos can soon celebrate the annual Chinese traditional Lantern Festival as WeMart will soon be offering free glutinous rice balls and dumplings as part of the festivities! Customers who make a minimum spending of Dh150 just need to present their WeMart membership...
Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...
Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar
Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...
Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE
An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years....
Airport authorities remind the public who will be arriving from China, Macau and Hong Kong will be required to undergo a 14 day self-quarantine.
MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said on Sunday that Filipinos who will arrive from those areas will not be taken in an isolated facility but will be allowed to do home-based self-quarantines.
“There will be doctors of epidemiology, experts who will track down and check them on a twice-a-day call, checking their status. So basically, it is a home quarantine,” Monreal said in a media briefing.
SEE ALSO: Saudi students evacuated from Wuhan, quarantined in Riyadh
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a temporary on all foreigners coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau to enter the country to prevent the novel coronavirus threat.
Filipinos are banned from going to these places based on Duterte’s orders.
READ ALSO: PAL quarantines pilots, cabin crew on flight used by first novel coronavirus patient in PH
