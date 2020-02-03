MIAA: Filipinos coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau must self-quarantine for 14 days

Airport authorities remind the public who will be arriving from China, Macau and Hong Kong will be required to undergo a 14 day self-quarantine.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said on Sunday that Filipinos who will arrive from those areas will not be taken in an isolated facility but will be allowed to do home-based self-quarantines.

“There will be doctors of epidemiology, experts who will track down and check them on a twice-a-day call, checking their status. So basically, it is a home quarantine,” Monreal said in a media briefing.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a temporary on all foreigners coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau to enter the country to prevent the novel coronavirus threat.

Filipinos are banned from going to these places based on Duterte’s orders.

