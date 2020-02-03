Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Feb 03 20, 5:28 pm

Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend

Feb 04 2020

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...

Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar

Feb 04 2020

Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...

Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE

Feb 04 2020

An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years....

Share18
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
18 Shares

Medical staff hold protests in HK for gov’t to impose full closure of mainland China border

by | News

Feb. 03, 20 | 5:28 pm

Photo credit: Xinhua

A group of public medical staff in Hong Kong voted to go on a five-day strike if the government does not fully close the border with mainland China.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, which has 13,000 members, have voted in favor of the strike on Sunday.

Carrie Lam, the city’s leader, only announced last week of a temporary closure of some of its border crossings to the mainland, says a report by CNN.

Those who will participate include support and backroom staff.

However, majority of the frontline staff will remain to serve at the hospital.

In a separate report by South China Morning Post, it said that there were 2,400 medical staff from different hospitals who signed for the strike.

They all gathered outside of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam to show their support.

The city’s leader Lam refused to meet the union on Sunday.

Jobs

Latest News

Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend

Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend

Feb 4, 2020

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted in Thailand together

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted in Thailand together

Feb 4, 2020

Netizens were quick to share photos of two of the most sought after celebrities from different networks. Kapuso leading man Alden Richards and Kapamilya drama queen Bea Alonzo were seen at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand together. RELATED STORY: Alden...

Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar

Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar

Feb 4, 2020

Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Woman in Hubei pleads authorities to let her through so daughter with cancer could get treatment
Published On  February 3, 2020
Filipina faces charges in court for threatening her flatmate
Published On  February 3, 2020
UAE to impose 14-day leave for students, staff who traveled to China
Published On  February 3, 2020
Close