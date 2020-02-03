Medical staff hold protests in HK for gov’t to impose full closure of mainland China border

Photo credit: Xinhua

A group of public medical staff in Hong Kong voted to go on a five-day strike if the government does not fully close the border with mainland China.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, which has 13,000 members, have voted in favor of the strike on Sunday.

Carrie Lam, the city’s leader, only announced last week of a temporary closure of some of its border crossings to the mainland, says a report by CNN.

Those who will participate include support and backroom staff.

However, majority of the frontline staff will remain to serve at the hospital.

In a separate report by South China Morning Post, it said that there were 2,400 medical staff from different hospitals who signed for the strike.

They all gathered outside of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam to show their support.

The city’s leader Lam refused to meet the union on Sunday.