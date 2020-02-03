Filipina faces charges in court for threatening her flatmate

A 48-year-old Filipina is facing trial before the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly threatening to kill her flatmate.

This case, according to public prosecution records quoted by Khaleej Times in their report, dates back to December 2, 2019.

The complainant is a 26-year-old waitress who told the court that she did not understand why the Filipina threatened to kill her if she wouldn’t leave their shared flat.

Both of them, according to the complainant, were living together since 2008.

On the same day, she filed a complaint against the woman at Al Muraqqabat police station.

Two Filipinos who were with the complainant at that time supported the waitress’s statement.

The Filipina will still face court proceedings as the trial continues this February 18.