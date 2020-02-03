Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Feb 03 20, 4:44 pm

Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend

Feb 04 2020

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...

Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar

Feb 04 2020

Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...

Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE

Feb 04 2020

An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years....

Filipina faces charges in court for threatening her flatmate

by | News

Feb. 03, 20 | 4:44 pm

A 48-year-old Filipina is facing trial before the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly threatening to kill her flatmate.

This case, according to public prosecution records quoted by Khaleej Times in their report, dates back to December 2, 2019.

The complainant is a 26-year-old waitress who told the court that she did not understand why the Filipina threatened to kill her if she wouldn’t leave their shared flat.

Both of them, according to the complainant, were living together since 2008.

On the same day, she filed a complaint against the woman at Al Muraqqabat police station.

Two Filipinos who were with the complainant at that time supported the waitress’s statement.

The Filipina will still face court proceedings as the trial continues this February 18.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

