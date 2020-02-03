Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to scatter 1 million seeds of native wild plants across emirate

Filipinos can soon celebrate the annual Chinese traditional Lantern Festival as WeMart will soon be offering free glutinous rice balls and dumplings as part of the festivities! Customers who make a minimum spending of Dh150 just need to present their WeMart membership...
Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...
Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar
Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...
Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE
An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years....
(WAM) — More than one million seeds of native wild plant species will be scattered across Abu Dhabi by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, across four different locations.
The move comes as part of the EAD’s aim to rehabilitate natural habitats, support seed stock in different types of soils and enhance the plant cover of selected wild plant species in their natural habitat.
The seeds will be scattered in 100 plots in Al Ghada Protected Area, Al Houbara Protected Area in Al Dhafra Region and the Arabian Oryx Protected Area. Seeds will be also scattered along Wadi Turbat in the Jabal Hafit National Park in Al Ain, which is five kilometres in length. The plant species include Ghaf, Acacia (Samar), White saxaul (Ghadha), Cornulaca (Al Hath), Bristle grass (Al Sabt), Convolvulus (Hab Al Risha), Broom bush (Al Markh), Wild drumstick (Shu’a), and others Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD’s Secretary-General, said, “Abu Dhabi has 60 percent of the UAE’s total wild plant species and we are committed to protecting these plants in their natural habitats through the ‘Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network’. This network includes 13 Terrestrial reserves, such as Jabal Hafit National Park and Houbara Protected Area, where many types of endangered plants can be found.”
“We would also urge local authorities and private companies who are collecting seeds to co-ordinate with the EAD. Lack of co-ordination risks putting pressure on the targeted species, destroying the plants’ habitat during collection operations and not leaving any stock, which plants can use to perform the natural renewal process for themselves. People who do not obtain permission from the agency before collecting seeds risk being held legally accountable,” added Dr. Al Dhaheri.
The seeds will be scattered in sites without vegetation, as well as in areas containing some plants to provide the right habitat that can protect plant species when they are germinating. Seeds will be placed in shallow trenches and a careful evaluation of the area will take place before and after sowing to measure its impact and the increase in vegetation in the area.
The EAD will scatter filtered seeds, as well as seeds still within the fruit to help preserve them for longer periods. The fruits also play an important role in absorbing moisture from the ground and the atmosphere, which increases the chances of germination for different plants.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved