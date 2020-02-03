Duterte says gov’t not hiding secrets, information on novel coronavirus

President Rodrigo Duterte has finally addressed the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in a Monday press conference in Malacańang.

Duterte said that the government is doing everything to contain the virus spread, and the government is not hiding information to the public.

“What is there to hide? It’s not a treasure. It is not something of value to us. It does not contribute to the national wealth,” Duterte said in a briefing.

The President said that all hands are on deck in dealing with the virus and the administration has been transparent on what it has been doing in addressing the novel coronavirus threat.

“Why should we hide? Why should we hide it to the press when we should tell to the world that there is this thing that is happening and what should we be doing,” he said.

The President added that the government is procuring additional masks to augment the supply.

He also advised the public not to be hysterical about the virus spread.

“If there is really a virus going around, why do you have to be hysterical? Why don’t you just go to the hospital and have yourself treated? Or be quarantined if you have acquired?” he said.

