Monday, February 3, 2020

Feb 01 20, 8:47 pm

Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

Feb 03 2020

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...

US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus

Feb 03 2020

Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...

PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China

Feb 03 2020

The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...

Share32
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
32 Shares

People in Hubei, China evade lockdown through Yangtze river bridge

by | News

Feb. 01, 20 | 8:47 pm

People are leaving and entering Hubei province by foot through a bridge in Yangtze river despite the transport lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 200 lives.

READ MORE: Customs to impose stricter rules on ‘Ukay-Ukay’ amid coronavirus scare

As per a report of Reuters, the bridge that connects Jiujiang in Jiangxi province and Hunggang in Hubei serves as escape route for 60 million people trapped in Wuhan and neighboring cities under lockdown.

The foot traffic at the bridge casts doubt over the effectiveness of the measure and poses concern to residents living outside the sealed off areas, said the report.

According to authorities, some residents are allowed to leave and enter the areas under lockdown only in special circumstances.

One of the residents feared these exceptions is putting the efforts to contain the virus that the World Health Organization now has termed a global emergency.

“Because there’s an … incubation period at play here, if they head out, for example, to cities in the north of China, then it’s highly possible they will infect those areas too,” Wu Minzhou, a 40-year-old business owner living in Jiangxi, told Reuters.

China’s National Health Commission confirmed that the some infected patients are asymptomatic, which means they do not show symptoms of coronavirus.

The asymptomatic patient can spread the disease making novel coronavirus difficult to contain.

Jobs

Latest News

Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

Feb 3, 2020

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...

Man in Bahrain convicted for rape after victim jumps to death

Man in Bahrain convicted for rape after victim jumps to death

Feb 3, 2020

Bahrain’s High Criminal Court has sentenced a man to more than a decade in prison after attempting to rape a woman who jumped to her death to escape him, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported. READ ALSO: Social media to rape: Man jailed for raping a Filipina in...

US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus

US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus

Feb 3, 2020

Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...

Saudi students evacuated from Wuhan, quarantined in Riyadh

Saudi students evacuated from Wuhan, quarantined in Riyadh

Feb 3, 2020

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, around 10 Saudi students were evacuated from Wuhan City in China and are now in quarantine for the next two weeks. In a report from Arab News, the students arrived in Riyadh last February 2 and will be spending 14 days in isolation...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Customs to impose stricter rules on ‘Ukay-Ukay’ amid coronavirus scare
Published On  February 1, 2020
PH eyes two areas as quarantine site for OFWs from China
Published On  February 1, 2020
Done: UK leaves the European Union
Published On  February 1, 2020
Close