People in Hubei, China evade lockdown through Yangtze river bridge

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...
US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus
Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...
JUST IN: 8 in 70 people who had contact with Chinese couple positive for nCoV in PH have coughs, colds
The Department of Health (DOH) revealed that they were able to track down 70 persons who came in contact with the Chinese couple who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eight of them were reportedly exhibiting coughs and colds. "May nakitaan tayo sa contact...
PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China
The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...
People are leaving and entering Hubei province by foot through a bridge in Yangtze river despite the transport lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 200 lives.
READ MORE: Customs to impose stricter rules on ‘Ukay-Ukay’ amid coronavirus scare
As per a report of Reuters, the bridge that connects Jiujiang in Jiangxi province and Hunggang in Hubei serves as escape route for 60 million people trapped in Wuhan and neighboring cities under lockdown.
The foot traffic at the bridge casts doubt over the effectiveness of the measure and poses concern to residents living outside the sealed off areas, said the report.
According to authorities, some residents are allowed to leave and enter the areas under lockdown only in special circumstances.
One of the residents feared these exceptions is putting the efforts to contain the virus that the World Health Organization now has termed a global emergency.
“Because there’s an … incubation period at play here, if they head out, for example, to cities in the north of China, then it’s highly possible they will infect those areas too,” Wu Minzhou, a 40-year-old business owner living in Jiangxi, told Reuters.
China’s National Health Commission confirmed that the some infected patients are asymptomatic, which means they do not show symptoms of coronavirus.
The asymptomatic patient can spread the disease making novel coronavirus difficult to contain.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved