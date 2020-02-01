European Union donates P42 million to Taal volcano victims

The European Union sent more than 750,00 euros or P42 million to support the local government of Batangas and development partners in extending assistance to the victims of the eruption of Taal volcano.

The fund is aimed at providing emergency shelter and essential household items, such as mats and blankets, hygiene kits, and access to clean water.

“The EU stands ready to support the people of the Philippines and ensure affected people get protection and have enough means to survive through this difficult time and get back to their feet at the earliest possible,” said Janez Lenarčič, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management.

There are 350,000 people affected and displaced 288,000 individuals from their homes, and about 63,000 people are temporarily sheltered in 415 evacuation centers.