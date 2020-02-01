Monday, February 3, 2020

Feb 01 20, 8:57 pm

Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

Feb 03 2020

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...

US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus

Feb 03 2020

Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...

PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China

Feb 03 2020

The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...

Effective Feb. 1: Cebu Pacific cancels all PH-China flights

by | News

Feb. 01, 20 | 8:57 pm

Cebu Pacific has ordered the cancellation of all its flights from mainland China, the ground zero of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: People in Hubei, China evade lockdown through Yangtze river bridge

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said it will cancel flights to and from the Chinese capital Beijing as well as from the cities of Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Shenzen from February 2 to March 29.

The airline also reduced flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau.

Cebu Pacific added that all affected passengers have been notified and were asked to choose whether to rebook their flight, refund their tickets in full, or store the ticket value for future use.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our passengers for their understanding,” the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have decided to reduce their flights bound for China including chartered flights between Kalibo and Chinese cities like Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Pudong Shanghai in China.

