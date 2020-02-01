Effective Feb. 1: Cebu Pacific cancels all PH-China flights

Cebu Pacific has ordered the cancellation of all its flights from mainland China, the ground zero of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: People in Hubei, China evade lockdown through Yangtze river bridge

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said it will cancel flights to and from the Chinese capital Beijing as well as from the cities of Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Shenzen from February 2 to March 29.

The airline also reduced flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau.

Cebu Pacific added that all affected passengers have been notified and were asked to choose whether to rebook their flight, refund their tickets in full, or store the ticket value for future use.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our passengers for their understanding,” the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have decided to reduce their flights bound for China including chartered flights between Kalibo and Chinese cities like Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Pudong Shanghai in China.