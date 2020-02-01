Monday, February 3, 2020

Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

Feb 03 2020

12 people under monitoring in CARAGA due to travel history in China

News

Feb. 01, 20

Health officials in the Caraga region are monitoring 12 Chinese nationals for the deadly novel coronavirus, but clarified that there is no case of 2019-nCoV recorded in the region.

The persons under monitoring (PUMs), who are aged between 24 and 38 years old, arrived from China between Jan. 23 and 26.

READ MORE: Customs to impose stricter rules on ‘Ukay-Ukay’ amid coronavirus scare

In an report by PNA, DOH-13 director Jose Llacuna Jr. clarified that the individuals have no symptoms of the feared coronavirus and they were placed under close monitoring only “because of their travel to China in the past 14 days.”

“They have no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. They are considered Persons Under Monitoring or PUM because of their travel to China in the past 14 days. These PUMs are also cooperating with our health personnel,” Llacuna said.

READ MORE: Effective Feb. 1: Cebu Pacific cancels all PH-China flights

As per other local reports, some of the PUMs are in General Luna town in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte province, while others are in Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

Llacuna also explained that PUM is different from PUI or person under investigation.

PUM, he told PNA, has no symptoms of 2019-nCoV but must be placed under monitoring due to his or her history of travel to China in the past 14 days. PUI, on the other hand, has symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough and has a history of travel to China in the past 14 days.

He said PUI cases need to be admitted to hospitals for isolation.

READ MORE: People in Hubei, China evade lockdown through Yangtze river bridge

Llacuna said thermal guns and protective gear were provided for airport personnel and seaports in the region.

