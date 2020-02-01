12 people under monitoring in CARAGA due to travel history in China

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...
US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus
Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...
JUST IN: 8 in 70 people who had contact with Chinese couple positive for nCoV in PH have coughs, colds
The Department of Health (DOH) revealed that they were able to track down 70 persons who came in contact with the Chinese couple who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eight of them were reportedly exhibiting coughs and colds. "May nakitaan tayo sa contact...
PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China
The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...
Health officials in the Caraga region are monitoring 12 Chinese nationals for the deadly novel coronavirus, but clarified that there is no case of 2019-nCoV recorded in the region.
The persons under monitoring (PUMs), who are aged between 24 and 38 years old, arrived from China between Jan. 23 and 26.
READ MORE: Customs to impose stricter rules on ‘Ukay-Ukay’ amid coronavirus scare
In an report by PNA, DOH-13 director Jose Llacuna Jr. clarified that the individuals have no symptoms of the feared coronavirus and they were placed under close monitoring only “because of their travel to China in the past 14 days.”
“They have no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. They are considered Persons Under Monitoring or PUM because of their travel to China in the past 14 days. These PUMs are also cooperating with our health personnel,” Llacuna said.
READ MORE: Effective Feb. 1: Cebu Pacific cancels all PH-China flights
As per other local reports, some of the PUMs are in General Luna town in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte province, while others are in Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.
Llacuna also explained that PUM is different from PUI or person under investigation.
PUM, he told PNA, has no symptoms of 2019-nCoV but must be placed under monitoring due to his or her history of travel to China in the past 14 days. PUI, on the other hand, has symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough and has a history of travel to China in the past 14 days.
He said PUI cases need to be admitted to hospitals for isolation.
READ MORE: People in Hubei, China evade lockdown through Yangtze river bridge
Llacuna said thermal guns and protective gear were provided for airport personnel and seaports in the region.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved