Friday, January 31, 2020

Jan 30 20, 4:22 pm

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

UAE to discharge family of four diagnosed with novel coronavirus after 14 days

News

Jan. 30, 20 | 4:22 pm

The Chinese family with four members who tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus will be discharged after 14 days of isolation.

Dr Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Ministry of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of the International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics told the Khaleej Times that there’s a significant improvement on the patients.

“The condition of the family is good. They are stable. They are receiving all necessary medical care and will be discharged in 14 days’ time,” he said.

The health official said that it is up to the family if they will be returning to China or stay in the UAE.

Authorities furthered that the World Health Organization has yet to decide if the novel coronavirus will constitute a global health emergency.

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

