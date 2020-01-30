Friday, January 31, 2020

Jan 30 20, 3:31 pm

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

Share327
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
327 Shares

Senators urge gov’t to order travel ban on China

by | News

Jan. 30, 20 | 3:31 pm

Several lawmakers are now calling on Malacañang to impose a travel ban on individuals travelling from China.

The request comes after a Chinese woman became the first confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

The Department of Health said that the 38-year-old patient from Wuhan, China arrived in Manila via Hong Kong last January 21.

Senator Risa Hontivers said that a travel ban is necessary for at least 30 days.

“This temporary travel ban will give time for our health authorities to set in place all safeguards necessary in case there are more confirmation of the 2019-nCoV presence in the country from those under present surveillance,” Hontiveros said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto believes the government should put a ‘Great Wall’ to prevent the virus spread.

“There is no hint of racism or xenophobia in this policy. This is an assertion of the national wellbeing and an acceptance of the fact that our defenses and capacity to respond to a health emergency is not that strong,” Recto said.

“When China sneezes, we get pneumonia. If that is the case, then an ounce of border control is worth a ton of cure,” he added.

Senator Joel Villanueva also believes that it’s high time to restrict travels to and from China.

“We appeal to our government to impose travel restrictions to and from China. With the news that the country has recorded the first case of the nCoV this afternoon, the government must prioritize the safety and security of our people over other considerations,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva added that the overseas Filipino workers should also postpone their trips to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“For OFWs stranded in the quarantined areas, please follow the health protocol being observed in the area. Help our diplomatic staff there by notifying your status so that every Filipino is accounted for,” he said.

Jobs

Latest News

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Jan 31, 2020

Dubai is known as the home of luxury and world-class edifice and this 334-carat diamond-encrusted lavish loo is displayed at The Amazing Museum & Gallery fits well in this city. The record-smashing, gold and diamond-encrusted toilet was unveiled in Dubai last January...

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
San Lazaro Hospital ready for nCoV patients
Published On  January 30, 2020
San Lazaro Hospital ready for nCoV patients
Published On  January 30, 2020
Maid killer sentenced to life in jail
Published On  January 30, 2020
Close