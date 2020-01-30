San Lazaro Hospital ready for nCoV patients

The Department of Health (DOH) has sent its epidemiology team in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to conduct the contact tracing of the individuals that came in contact with the Chinese patient that tested positive for the 2019 -novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Cebu Pacific pulls out aircrafts used by Chinese woman who tested positive for nCoV
Cebu Pacific said they are now coordinating with the Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine after the woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus took Cebu Pacific flights. "We are in the process of contacting passengers seated in the vicinity of the...
PAL quarantines pilots, cabin crew on flight used by first novel coronavirus patient in PH
Philippine Airlines has confirmed that the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has taken flight PR 2542 from Dumaguete to Manila on January 25, 2020. "We are cooperating fully with the DOH and the Bureau of Quarantine in the process of...
UK reports first case of novel coronavirus
The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...
San Lazaro Hospital has prepared isolation units for confirmed and suspected cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines.
The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Critical Care Unit, Adult Infectious Diseases Critical Care Unit and Payward will be used for patients under investigation, according to Dr. Ferdinand De Guzman, spokesperson of the San Lazaro Hospital.
“PUI na may complications at pasok sa history of travel, sa negative pressure rooms namin sa PIDCCU. Meron din for adults. Ang dalawang areas ay for those cases. ‘Yung iba naman na walang possible severe complications like pneumonia, niready na po namin ang Payward. ” De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.
Currently, there are three Chinese patients under observation isolated at the PIDCCU.
De Guzman added that these units are equipped with negative pressure rooms.
The spokesman explained that negative pressure rooms have ventilation systems that allow contaminated air to flow from the room outwards.
“Sa mga sakit na bago like nCoV, di pa sure ang spectrum ng disease, doon ‘yan nilalagay sa negative pressure room. Ito po may negative pressure sa loob. ‘Yung sa labas po ay clean. So palabas po ‘yan, the negative pressure will push the negative or contaminated air palabas ng room. There are vents inside the room. Airflow ang binibilang niyan. Para po ang organisms sa loob mailabas po,” he said.
Each patient will be designated with a hospital staff.
The assigned hospital staff are required to wear disposable protective gear to contain the virus.
Meanwhile, patients under observation are not allowed to have visitors
“Wala pong mga dalaw muna. Nung dinala dito, pag may accompanying, kasama na rin sila sa iimbestigahan kasi na-expose na sila,” De Guzman pointed out.
READ MORE: BREAKING: First case of 2019-nCoV traveled from Wuhan to PH via HK
READ MORE: WHERE ARE THEY: Confirmed and suspected cases of novel coronavirus
