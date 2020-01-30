Friday, January 31, 2020

Jan 30 20, 3:27 pm

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

Share4
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
4 Shares

San Lazaro Hospital ready for nCoV patients

by | News

Jan. 30, 20 | 3:27 pm

Xinhua News Agency

San Lazaro Hospital has prepared isolation units for confirmed and suspected cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines.

The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Critical Care Unit, Adult Infectious Diseases Critical Care Unit and Payward will be used for patients under investigation, according to Dr. Ferdinand De Guzman, spokesperson of the San Lazaro Hospital.

“PUI na may complications at pasok sa history of travel, sa negative pressure rooms namin sa PIDCCU. Meron din for adults. Ang dalawang areas ay for those cases. ‘Yung iba naman na walang possible severe complications like pneumonia, niready na po namin ang Payward. ” De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

Currently, there are three Chinese patients under observation isolated at the PIDCCU.

De Guzman added that these units are equipped with negative pressure rooms.

The spokesman explained that negative pressure rooms have ventilation systems that allow contaminated air to flow from the room outwards.

“Sa mga sakit na bago like nCoV, di pa sure ang spectrum ng disease, doon ‘yan nilalagay sa negative pressure room. Ito po may negative pressure sa loob. ‘Yung sa labas po ay clean. So palabas po ‘yan, the negative pressure will push the negative or contaminated air palabas ng room. There are vents inside the room. Airflow ang binibilang niyan. Para po ang organisms sa loob mailabas po,” he said.

Each patient will be designated with a hospital staff.

The assigned hospital staff are required to wear disposable protective gear to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, patients under observation are not allowed to have visitors

“Wala pong mga dalaw muna. Nung dinala dito, pag may accompanying, kasama na rin sila sa iimbestigahan kasi na-expose na sila,” De Guzman pointed out.

READ MORE: BREAKING: First case of 2019-nCoV traveled from Wuhan to PH via HK

READ MORE: WHERE ARE THEY: Confirmed and suspected cases of novel coronavirus

2019-nCoVnovel coronavirusSan Lazaro Hospital

Jobs

Latest News

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Jan 31, 2020

Dubai is known as the home of luxury and world-class edifice and this 334-carat diamond-encrusted lavish loo is displayed at The Amazing Museum & Gallery fits well in this city. The record-smashing, gold and diamond-encrusted toilet was unveiled in Dubai last January...

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
San Lazaro Hospital ready for nCoV patients
Published On  January 30, 2020
Maid killer sentenced to life in jail
Published On  January 30, 2020
Batangas identifies relocation site for residents in Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone
Published On  January 30, 2020
Close