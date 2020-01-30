Friday, January 31, 2020

Jan 30 20, 4:05 pm

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

Russia closes borders with China to prevent coronavirus outbreak

News

Jan. 30, 20 | 4:05 pm

Russia closed its borders in three regions with China until February 7 as part of its safety measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was confirmed by the governor of Khabarovsk region to TASS News Agency.

Authorities in Moscow also said that they had put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites as the death toll from the flu-like virus rose to almost 200 people in China with over 6,000 people infected.

READ MORE: Wuhan virus death toll jumps to 170

Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new virus yet.

The country, however, has direct flights to Chinese cities bringing in over 2 million tourists.

“We have taken special control of hotels and other places where tourists gather en masse,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his website.

“When alarming signs appear, emergency medical teams will be sent to carry out a thorough examination,” he added.

Russian tour operators also stopped selling package holidays to China.

Coronet's diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Jan 31, 2020

Dubai is known as the home of luxury and world-class edifice and this 334-carat diamond-encrusted lavish loo is displayed at The Amazing Museum & Gallery fits well in this city. The record-smashing, gold and diamond-encrusted toilet was unveiled in Dubai last January...

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

