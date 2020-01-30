Friday, January 31, 2020

Jan 30 20, 5:39 pm

Man assaulted wife in Dubai hotel room faces charges

News

Jan. 30, 20 | 5:39 pm

Photo credit: Pixabay

A man is facing charges of assault against her wife after beating her up.

The 29-year-old Emirati man, according to a report by Khaleej Times, was charged with assault, causing permanent bodily harm and damage of private property before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The records show that the assault happened last Aug. 23, 2018 inside a hotel room in Dubai.

According to the wife’s account, they were staying in a hotel room together with their two children when her husband suddenly became hysterical and suspicious of all she does. She added that her husband thought she was spying on him.

He became very aggressive with his wife, beat her up, and left her with injuries which include difficulty in moving her right foot and a broken nose.

The incident was reported at Al Barsha police station.

Authorities summed up the damage that the husband caused to the hotel room which amounted to Dh10,890. He admitted committing the assault during police interrogation and public prosecution.

The court will decide on the man’s case on Feb. 20.

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

