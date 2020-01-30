Man assaulted wife in Dubai hotel room faces charges

The Department of Health (DOH) has sent its epidemiology team in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to conduct the contact tracing of the individuals that came in contact with the Chinese patient that tested positive for the 2019 -novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Cebu Pacific pulls out aircrafts used by Chinese woman who tested positive for nCoV
Cebu Pacific said they are now coordinating with the Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine after the woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus took Cebu Pacific flights. "We are in the process of contacting passengers seated in the vicinity of the...
PAL quarantines pilots, cabin crew on flight used by first novel coronavirus patient in PH
Philippine Airlines has confirmed that the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has taken flight PR 2542 from Dumaguete to Manila on January 25, 2020. "We are cooperating fully with the DOH and the Bureau of Quarantine in the process of...
UK reports first case of novel coronavirus
The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...
A man is facing charges of assault against her wife after beating her up.
The 29-year-old Emirati man, according to a report by Khaleej Times, was charged with assault, causing permanent bodily harm and damage of private property before the Dubai Court of First Instance.
The records show that the assault happened last Aug. 23, 2018 inside a hotel room in Dubai.
According to the wife’s account, they were staying in a hotel room together with their two children when her husband suddenly became hysterical and suspicious of all she does. She added that her husband thought she was spying on him.
He became very aggressive with his wife, beat her up, and left her with injuries which include difficulty in moving her right foot and a broken nose.
The incident was reported at Al Barsha police station.
Authorities summed up the damage that the husband caused to the hotel room which amounted to Dh10,890. He admitted committing the assault during police interrogation and public prosecution.
The court will decide on the man’s case on Feb. 20.
