Ikea temporarily closes stores across China

The Department of Health (DOH) has sent its epidemiology team in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to conduct the contact tracing of the individuals that came in contact with the Chinese patient that tested positive for the 2019 -novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Cebu Pacific pulls out aircrafts used by Chinese woman who tested positive for nCoV
Cebu Pacific said they are now coordinating with the Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine after the woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus took Cebu Pacific flights. "We are in the process of contacting passengers seated in the vicinity of the...
PAL quarantines pilots, cabin crew on flight used by first novel coronavirus patient in PH
Philippine Airlines has confirmed that the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has taken flight PR 2542 from Dumaguete to Manila on January 25, 2020. "We are cooperating fully with the DOH and the Bureau of Quarantine in the process of...
UK reports first case of novel coronavirus
The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...
Furniture store Ikea will shut down all of its stores across China starting today.
According to the statement of a spokeswoman for Ikea China quoted by CNN, it said that this will only be temporary until further notice.
However, its online shopping service will still continue to operate.
SEE ALSO: Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus in UAE
There are a total of 30 Ikea stores in China, including one in Wuhan.
Ikea is a popular place for shoppers to nap and hang out for long periods of time on the many beds, sofa, and furniture displays.
This is a counterproductive activity to the advisory of authorities to avoid crowded areas.
Apart from Ikea, restaurants such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Yum China-owned KFC and Pizza Hut have closed their stores across the country.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved