Ikea temporarily closes stores across China

Furniture store Ikea will shut down all of its stores across China starting today.

According to the statement of a spokeswoman for Ikea China quoted by CNN, it said that this will only be temporary until further notice.

However, its online shopping service will still continue to operate.

There are a total of 30 Ikea stores in China, including one in Wuhan.

Ikea is a popular place for shoppers to nap and hang out for long periods of time on the many beds, sofa, and furniture displays.

This is a counterproductive activity to the advisory of authorities to avoid crowded areas.

Apart from Ikea, restaurants such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Yum China-owned KFC and Pizza Hut have closed their stores across the country.

