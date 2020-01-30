Friday, January 31, 2020

Ikea temporarily closes stores across China

by | News

Jan. 30, 20 | 6:15 pm

Photo credit: BBC

Furniture store Ikea will shut down all of its stores across China starting today.

According to the statement of a spokeswoman for Ikea China quoted by CNN, it said that this will only be temporary until further notice.

However, its online shopping service will still continue to operate.

SEE ALSO: Chinese family of 4 infected with new coronavirus in UAE

There are a total of 30 Ikea stores in China, including one in Wuhan.

Ikea is a popular place for shoppers to nap and hang out for long periods of time on the many beds, sofa, and furniture displays.

This is a counterproductive activity to the advisory of authorities to avoid crowded areas.

Apart from Ikea, restaurants such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Yum China-owned KFC and Pizza Hut have closed their stores across the country.

SEE ALSO: China opens 1000-bed coronavirus hospital

