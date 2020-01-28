Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan 28 20, 3:11 pm

Syrian woman accuses man of sexual harassment in shopping center

by | News

Jan. 28, 20 | 3:11 pm

A Syrian woman and employee has accused a man of sexual harassment when she went to a shopping center together with her children.

The man was found guilty and will be deported after serving his jail time. The incident took place last August and was reported at the Al Rashidiya police station.

RELATED STORY: Taxi driver tries to rape Pinay OFW

The 35-year-old woman said that she went to the shopping center in the morning to buy toys for her kids when she spotted the defendant looking at her in a malicious way.

“I got real scared of how he kept staring at my body,” she told the court in a report in the Khaleej Times.

The woman said that she was surprised when the man walked towards her and near the toy store. ”I shouted at him angrily after he suddenly groped me. I was then wearing a dress but it was decent,” she recalled,

READ ON: Man accused of threatening to rape mother, child

Shoppers then helped her and crowded the scene until police authorities arrived in the area and arrested the suspect.

The complainant said that the defendant touched her intentionally when the mall was not yet busy. Surveillance camera footage showed that the defendant really touched the victim inappropriately.

The suspect admitted to the charge during the prosecution and police investigation. He can appeal the ruling within 15 days.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close