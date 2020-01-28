Syrian woman accuses man of sexual harassment in shopping center

A Syrian woman and employee has accused a man of sexual harassment when she went to a shopping center together with her children.

The man was found guilty and will be deported after serving his jail time. The incident took place last August and was reported at the Al Rashidiya police station.

The 35-year-old woman said that she went to the shopping center in the morning to buy toys for her kids when she spotted the defendant looking at her in a malicious way.

“I got real scared of how he kept staring at my body,” she told the court in a report in the Khaleej Times.

The woman said that she was surprised when the man walked towards her and near the toy store. ”I shouted at him angrily after he suddenly groped me. I was then wearing a dress but it was decent,” she recalled,

Shoppers then helped her and crowded the scene until police authorities arrived in the area and arrested the suspect.

The complainant said that the defendant touched her intentionally when the mall was not yet busy. Surveillance camera footage showed that the defendant really touched the victim inappropriately.

The suspect admitted to the charge during the prosecution and police investigation. He can appeal the ruling within 15 days.