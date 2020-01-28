Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan 28 20, 3:15 pm

UAE's general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

Jan 29 2020

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...

Last chance! Enjoy flat 35% on the house at The Watch House

Jan 29 2020

UAE residents and shoppers planning to buy their limited-edition watches that they have long been saving up for better grab the opportunity to visit their nearest The Watch House shop. With huge discounts of a flat 35% off, Filipinos can now buy that special watch for...

South Korea approves Php2.73B loan to support PH’s infra preparatory works

by | News

Jan. 28, 20 | 3:15 pm

The South Korean government has provided $50 million or Php2.73-billion loan to support the preparatory works of Philippine infrastructure problems.

This loan will finance the preparatory engineering services of key infrastructure projects of both Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) such as feasibility studies, detailed engineering-design, and environmental impact assessment.

RELATED STORY: Duterte signs Php4.1T 2020 national budget

The loan agreement for Philippines-Korea Project Preparation Facility in Manila is signed between Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and Chief Representative Sungho Jang of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) on Tuesday.

Dominguez said the project has a total cost of $71 million or P3.87 billion, while the remaining balance of which will be financed by the counterpart of the Philippine gov’t thru the projects’ implementation implementing agencies.

He also added that the loan has ‘very friendly’ terms wherein the service charges are set at only 10 basis points or a tenth of 1% of each disbursement.

“It charges a zero-interest rate. It has a repayment period of 40 years inclusive of a 10-year grace period,” Dominguez pointed out.

Meanwhile, Chief Representative Jang hoped that the facility will “play a key role not only in the conceptualization but also in the implementation of, strong and interactive programs and initiatives” of the government’s infrastructure projects also known as ‘Build! Build! Build!.’

