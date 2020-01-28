Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan 28 20, 3:41 pm

UAE's general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

Jan 29 2020

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...

Last chance! Enjoy flat 35% on the house at The Watch House

Jan 29 2020

UAE residents and shoppers planning to buy their limited-edition watches that they have long been saving up for better grab the opportunity to visit their nearest The Watch House shop. With huge discounts of a flat 35% off, Filipinos can now buy that special watch for...

Experts say that Wuhan coronavirus outbreak may last for months

by | News

Jan. 28, 20 | 3:41 pm

Health experts believe that the 2019 novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City in China, will not end soon.

Researchers said the virus outbreak may last for several months and could infect tens of thousands of people.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus death toll climbs to 106 – Chinese gov’t

“The best-case scenario, you would have something where we go through the spring into the summer, and then it dies down,” David Fisman, a professor at the University of Toronto told AFP.

“It’s not something that’s going to end the next week or the next month,” said Alessandro Vespignani, a professor at Northeastern University also told the news agency.

Vespignani is part of a team that manages an online group about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

READ ON: HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China

The new virus first appeared in December, and their studies are based only in comparison to previous outbreaks.

Researchers said that they first thought that the virus was not contagious until fever, respiratory problems, and pneumonia showed up as symptoms.

Incubation for the virus is estimated to last for two weeks.

For now, the infection rate of the Wuhan coronavirus is relatively low compared to other epidemics like SARS and even the usual measles.

“The more we learn about it, the more it looks like SARS,” Fisman said. “SARS was controllable; hopefully this will be too. But we won’t know for a few weeks,” he added.

“It’s going to be many weeks, probably months, and nobody knows where this will go,” the expert said.

UAE's general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

UAE’s general health condition not a cause for concern – MoHAP

Jan 29, 2020

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

South Korea approves Php2.73B loan to support PH's infra preparatory works
Published On  January 28, 2020
Syrian woman accuses man of sexual harassment in shopping center
Published On  January 28, 2020
What we know about Kobe Bryant's Sikorsky S-76 helicopter
Published On  January 28, 2020
