PH Embassy in Turkey confirms no Filipino casualties in 6.8 quake

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...
HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China
China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...
Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death
Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...
There were no Filipinos reportedly hurt in the recent strong earthquake that struck Turkey on Saturday.
According to a post by the Philippine Embassy in Turkey, this was based on the initial reports from Turkish agencies and authorities.
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Turkey, which has killed at least 30 people, as of this writing, according to a report by the Daily Mail.
The epicenter was in Sivrice, Elazig located 754 kilometers from Ankara and 1,197 kilometers from Istanbul, where majority of Filipinos are based.
“The Embassy wishes to express its deepest sympathies to the Government of Turkey and to the families and friends of the victims of this natural disaster. The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the Embassy wrote in a post on Sunday.
