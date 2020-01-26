PH Embassy in Turkey confirms no Filipino casualties in 6.8 quake

Photo credit: BBC

There were no Filipinos reportedly hurt in the recent strong earthquake that struck Turkey on Saturday.

According to a post by the Philippine Embassy in Turkey, this was based on the initial reports from Turkish agencies and authorities.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Turkey, which has killed at least 30 people, as of this writing, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The epicenter was in Sivrice, Elazig located 754 kilometers from Ankara and 1,197 kilometers from Istanbul, where majority of Filipinos are based.

“The Embassy wishes to express its deepest sympathies to the Government of Turkey and to the families and friends of the victims of this natural disaster. The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the Embassy wrote in a post on Sunday.