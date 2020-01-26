FilSoc 1st General Assembly reveals projects for Filipinos, residents in UAE for two years

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...
HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China
China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...
Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death
Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...
The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) has approved a 2-year plan that covers projects for the UAE’s Filipino community where excess amounts from sponsorships will be allocated to charitable institutions in the UAE and/or educational and disaster rehabilitation programs in the Philippines.
FilSoc’s first General Assembly held on January 24 formally approved projects for the next six months that include a Walkathon event on March 27, a Filipino Youth Festival in April and a series of Skills Upgrading Sessions to commence in May.
Team building activities are also lined up starting this February for the 12 founding officers and board members and the 100-plus pioneer members who attended the gathering.
Club officers explained that some of the projects will be open to all nationalities which is aligned with Filsoc’s vision of ‘a progressive community of Filipinos living in harmony in a multicultural environment in Dubai’.
In attendance was Community Development Authority (CDA) representative Saud Abdulrahman, part of the Dubai government arm who issued License No. 112 to FilSoc and has encouraged the officers and board members ‘to move away from short-termed, bubbled-pop solutions that rarely impact the lives of the beneficiaries and to start providing more sustainable programs’.
Pioneer members were asked to volunteer to at least two of the 10 committees that would ensure that the projects under the 2-Year Plan would be implemented with their active involvement. The club has waived the annual regular membership fee of Dhs120 until June 24 this year and has offered associate membership for free to Filipinos under 20 years old.
FilSoc was officially launched on October 31 last year which was attended by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates Paul Raymund Cortes, Philippine Labor Attache to Dubai and Northern Emirates Atty. Felicitas Bay, and CDA Senior Executive Social Events and Advertisement Permit Manager Amina Ahmad Ali Abdullah Ahmad.
It organized the Town Hall Meeting with Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez last December 13 where the Philippine participation at the World Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai was discussed before more than 300 Filipinos and several expatriates living in various emirates.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved