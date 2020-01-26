DFA to send home 107 distressed OFWs from UAE

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will send home 107 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), an official from the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido J. Dulay tweeted that Philippine Consulate in Abu Dhabi will repatriate Filipino migrant workers to Manila.

Dulay added that DFA settled the court cases and immigration fines of distressed OFWs as well as their exit visas.

“Tonight, Abu Dhabi PE is bringing home 107 trafficked Filipino workers to Manila after DFA settled their court cases, immigration penalties and secured their exit visas. Bon voyage and happy homecoming, mga kabayan!! Kita-kits” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the measure is possible through the realignment of funds in the agency.

“See, we just realign budget items to pay for everything to get ’em back. You know what I’ve discovered? There are many but not limitless good things one can actually do for our people while there are limitless things one can think of doing without being able to do it,” the top diplomat stressed on Twitter.

The repatriated OFWs will arrive in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).