PH gov sets 2 conditions before lifting deployment ban to Kuwait

The Philippines gave two conditions for lifting the deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Friday.

In a press briefing, Bello said the first condition is to serve justice for Jeanelyn Villavende, the OFW allegedly slain by her employer, while the other was the signing of a standard employment contract for household service workers in the Arab nation.

“It will stay there until we don’t get justice for Ms. Villavende and we don’t get a consensus on the standard employment contract. If we don’t get that, there will be no deployment. It should be both,” Bello underscored.

Bello added he would receive the official autopsy report conducted by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Villavende’s remains on Friday.

“Sinabi ko naman noon na 2 kondisyon ang kailangan (para ma-lift ang deployment ban). Hopefully makukuha natin ‘yung standard employment contract and hopefully we can also see na merong earnest effort on their part na mabigyan ng katarungan si Jeanelyn,” the Labor chief told ABS-CBN News.

