PH gov sets 2 conditions before lifting deployment ban to Kuwait

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano. Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous...
2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops
Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...
PH to start termination process of VFA
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...
1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US
A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...
The Philippines gave two conditions for lifting the deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Friday.
In a press briefing, Bello said the first condition is to serve justice for Jeanelyn Villavende, the OFW allegedly slain by her employer, while the other was the signing of a standard employment contract for household service workers in the Arab nation.
“It will stay there until we don’t get justice for Ms. Villavende and we don’t get a consensus on the standard employment contract. If we don’t get that, there will be no deployment. It should be both,” Bello underscored.
READ MORE: DOJ: Autopsy shows OFW Jeanelyn Villavende was ‘sexually abused’
Bello added he would receive the official autopsy report conducted by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Villavende’s remains on Friday.
“Sinabi ko naman noon na 2 kondisyon ang kailangan (para ma-lift ang deployment ban). Hopefully makukuha natin ‘yung standard employment contract and hopefully we can also see na merong earnest effort on their part na mabigyan ng katarungan si Jeanelyn,” the Labor chief told ABS-CBN News.
READ MORE: President Duterte approves total deployment ban to Kuwait
