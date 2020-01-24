Batangas LGU worries over cost of food for Taal evacuees

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano. Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous...
2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops
Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...
PH to start termination process of VFA
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...
1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US
A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...
The provincial government of Batangas raised its concern over the cost of food and possible relocation for displaced residents amid Taal’s continued unrest.
The provincial government was able to provide the needs of one million evacuees such as food, water, and medicine so far.
READ MORE: Taal eruption evacuees climb to 1 million
Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas worried about the struggle they will face if the volcano’s restive activity will continue.
“Iisipin natin, pagkain, dalawandaang piso bawat isa na ‘yan. Isang araw, isang tao, dalawandaan. So dalawandaan, dalawandaang milyon araw-araw,” Mandanas told GMA News.
Mandanas added that only 20% or 200,000 individuals out of one million evacuees sought refuge in evacuation centers located in non-affected areas in the province.
During the House session in Batangas, he lamented the local government could only use a third of its P200 million worth of calamity fund for quick response.
Some evacuees were getting disease such as cough, colds, and fever brought by the ash spewed by Taal volcano.
Alert level 4 remains in effect in Taal volcano which means a hazardous eruption is possible within hours or days.
READ MORE: Phivolcs closely monitors magma underneath Taal volcano’s surface
