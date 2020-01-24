Friday, January 24, 2020

Jan 24 20, 9:08 am

2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops

Jan 24 2020

Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...

PH to start termination process of VFA

Jan 24 2020

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...

1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US

Jan 24 2020

A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...

Share14
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
14 Shares

Batangas LGU worries over cost of food for Taal evacuees

by | News

Jan. 24, 20 | 9:08 am

Philippine Navy

The provincial government of Batangas raised its concern over the cost of food and possible relocation for displaced residents amid Taal’s continued unrest.

The provincial government was able to provide the needs of one million evacuees such as food, water, and medicine so far.

READ MORE: ﻿Taal eruption evacuees climb to 1 million

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas worried about the struggle they will face if the volcano’s restive activity will continue.

“Iisipin natin, pagkain, dalawandaang piso bawat isa na ‘yan. Isang araw, isang tao, dalawandaan. So dalawandaan, dalawandaang milyon araw-araw,” Mandanas told GMA News.

Mandanas added that only 20% or 200,000 individuals out of one million evacuees sought refuge in evacuation centers located in non-affected areas in the province.

During the House session in Batangas, he lamented the local government could only use a third of its P200 million worth of calamity fund for quick response.

Some evacuees were getting disease such as cough, colds, and fever brought by the ash spewed by Taal volcano.

Alert level 4 remains in effect in Taal volcano which means a hazardous eruption is possible within hours or days.

READ MORE: Phivolcs closely monitors magma underneath Taal volcano’s surface

Jobs

Latest News

2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops

2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops

Jan 24, 2020

Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...

PH to start termination process of VFA

PH to start termination process of VFA

Jan 24, 2020

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...

1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US

1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US

Jan 24, 2020

A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020. Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino...

House to tackle ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in February

House to tackle ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in February

Jan 24, 2020

The House of Representatives is set to deliberate the fate of ABS-CBN franchise renewal in February, barely a month before it expires. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Thursday House Committee on Legislative Franchises headed by Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez will...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
China expands lockdown, cancels major events for Lunar New Year
Published On  January 24, 2020
China virus death toll climbs to 25, more than 800 infected
Published On  January 24, 2020
WHO says coronavirus in China not yet a public health emergency of international concern
Published On  January 24, 2020
Close