Batangas LGU worries over cost of food for Taal evacuees

The provincial government of Batangas raised its concern over the cost of food and possible relocation for displaced residents amid Taal’s continued unrest.

The provincial government was able to provide the needs of one million evacuees such as food, water, and medicine so far.

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas worried about the struggle they will face if the volcano’s restive activity will continue.

“Iisipin natin, pagkain, dalawandaang piso bawat isa na ‘yan. Isang araw, isang tao, dalawandaan. So dalawandaan, dalawandaang milyon araw-araw,” Mandanas told GMA News.

Mandanas added that only 20% or 200,000 individuals out of one million evacuees sought refuge in evacuation centers located in non-affected areas in the province.

During the House session in Batangas, he lamented the local government could only use a third of its P200 million worth of calamity fund for quick response.

Some evacuees were getting disease such as cough, colds, and fever brought by the ash spewed by Taal volcano.

Alert level 4 remains in effect in Taal volcano which means a hazardous eruption is possible within hours or days.

