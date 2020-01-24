2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops

Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as ‘The Godmother’, were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report.

The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect identified as Aisa Juimalo, who is known as “The Godmother” and allegedly employs people as drug runners.

Two of these “runners” who were arrested turned out to be OFWs who were trying to earn some money as they waited for new job contracts.

One of them worked as a domestic helper in Saudi while the other used to work in Dubai also as a domestic helper. They were arrested with 50 grams each of suspected illegal drugs.

The police operation netted up to P5 million worth of illegal drugs.

An interesting information was also uncovered by the police, the two female suspects share one husband and he is in Cotabato taking care of their children. The ex-OFW in Dubai is pregnant to this man.

The two Filipinas were not in good terms but as fate had it, they met again in jail.