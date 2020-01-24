1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US

A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020.

Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino nurses who want to pursue their dream for America.

Fortich shared that there is a shortage of 11 million nurses in the US.

“US employers are going overseas, including the Philippines to hire qualified nurses,” he told Philippine News Agency (PNA),.

“Estimates of upwards of 1 million additional nurses will be needed by 2020,” he added.

Employment opportunities for nurses are projected to grow at a rate of 15 percent than all the other occupations from 2016 through 2026.

Fortich cited the American Nurses Association in saying that there will be more registered nurse jobs available through 2022 than any other profession in the US.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 11 million additional nurses are needed to avoid a further shortage.