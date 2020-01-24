1,000 Filipino nurses needed in the US

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano. Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous...
2 OFWs who share a husband arrested in buy bust ops
Two female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who allegedly worked as couriers for a woman known as 'The Godmother', were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Bacoor, Cavite, according to a GMA News report. The police conducted a raid and found 635 grams of...
PH to start termination process of VFA
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday said he has asked Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana to start the termination process of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States in retaliation for Washington's cancellation of former police chief...
House to tackle ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in February
The House of Representatives is set to deliberate the fate of ABS-CBN franchise renewal in February, barely a month before it expires. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Thursday House Committee on Legislative Franchises headed by Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez will...
A company offering immigration services said it has vacancies for 1,000 nurses in the United States for 2020.
Front Fortich, chief operating officer of Fortich Permanent Immigration Services said there are important developments and bright prospects for Filipino nurses who want to pursue their dream for America.
Fortich shared that there is a shortage of 11 million nurses in the US.
“US employers are going overseas, including the Philippines to hire qualified nurses,” he told Philippine News Agency (PNA),.
“Estimates of upwards of 1 million additional nurses will be needed by 2020,” he added.
Employment opportunities for nurses are projected to grow at a rate of 15 percent than all the other occupations from 2016 through 2026.
Fortich cited the American Nurses Association in saying that there will be more registered nurse jobs available through 2022 than any other profession in the US.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 11 million additional nurses are needed to avoid a further shortage.
