Shankar Trading Company wins big at Centurion Award 2019

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...
#UAEforPhilippines: Philippine Embassy in UAE, Emirates Red Crescent launch campaign for victims of Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent have officially launched their campaign to aid over 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal volcano eruption. Filipinos in the UAE who have yet to provide aid for victims of the ash fall can now...
Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...
DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK
A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...
Shankar Trading Company has proven its business prowess once again as it wins the coveted Double Centurion Award at Centurion Awards 2019.
Last January 20, 2020 in Grand Hyatt Manila, the company was conferred the Double Centurion Award for triumphantly exceeding Php200 million in sales for 2019, joining the elite roster of CPFI Centurion Club.
The Centurion Award is a recognition given to companies that exceeded expectations in the business, those that delivered service that is beyond expectations. This recent recognition of Shankar Trading reflects their commitment to succeed in the industry.
Raju Gidwani, Director of FMCG Division of Shankar Trading Co., said that the award represents its great service to its customers wherever they are in the world. He noted that these recognitions awards affirm and strengthen its cause to fulfil the needs of the market through its wide range of products.
“We are truly honored to be given this coveted recognition at such a revered award-giving body. Shankar Trading has always been committed to give only the best to our loyal customers and we try our hardest to stand out in order to show them how our deep dedication to service,” he said.
Aside from the highly sought-after Double Centurion Award, Shankar Trading also received the Top Performer and Loyalty awards at the Centurion Awards 2019.
Shankar Trading Company aims to continue bridging communities together by offering high-quality goods from trusted brands across the region – bringing the best products from around the world for UAE residents to enjoy in their homes.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
