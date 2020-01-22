El Nido lands on HuffPost’s awesome solo travel destinations

The town of El Nido in Palawan has mesmerized locals and foreigners through its splendid beaches, crystal-clear waters, and breath-taking views as it has made the list of Huffington Post’s 50 Awesome Solo Travel Destinations to Visit In 2020.

The website cited El Nido’s fine beaches and endless water sports and boutique hotels as a perfect haven for meeting other solo travelers.

Its marine biodiversity, rock formations, and scenic nature spots are the best fit for travelers looking for serenity and tranquility.

The review added that the island’s famous boat tours are a great place for solo travelers to experience the culture with the comfort of a group.

The commendation adds up to list of recognition El Nido hauled as one of the top tourist destinations in the Philippines.

HuffPost listed down the most recommended destinations for people who love to travel and unwind on a solo flight.

Vancouver, Canada tops the list, which was based on opinions of travel bloggers and experts.