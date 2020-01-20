Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jan 20 20, 3:58 pm

UAE’s big heart highlighted in its aid to Taal victims

Jan 22 2020

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...

Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case

Jan 22 2020

The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to the property sector’ – Lootah CEO

by | News

Jan. 20, 20 | 3:58 pm

Photo: Saleh Abdullah Lootah, the CEO of Lootah Real Estate Development

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, the CEO of Lootah Real Estate Development—one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers—says the outcome of the new visa policy will add stability to the real estate market in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai recently announced the new five-year multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities, to support the country’s tourism economy and position itself as the preferred tourist destination in the region. This decision will be a game changer for many sectors in the country.

According to a reputed property portal, the real estate industry ended 2019 strong, as property sales transactions in Dubai hit an 11-year high—recording a growth of 20 per cent compared to the previous year as new policies boosted the sector.

The industry is expected to further pick up this year, especially with the upcoming Expo 2020. New policies and initiatives will be upheld in line with enhancing the event, which will lead to the sector’s continuous improvement.

Lootah said that the outcome of the new visa policy of the UAE will result in the stabilisation as well as a long-term effect in the real estate sector.

He added that the real estate industry will take this new tourist visa policy as an opportunity to develop new projects for the frequent visitors – a new segment to the market.

“The substantial growth of tourism, starting with the 25 million visitors expected at the Expo 2020 will create a new market segment of frequent visitors,” he said.

The CEO also said that visitors who will capitalise on the 5-year multiple entry visa can start planning to look for convenient investment options for properties that will match their experience, usage and leisure. In addition to that, it will be an investment that will appreciate in value over time that they can capitalise when they want to sell the property.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close