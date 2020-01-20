Experience the fun festivals in the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s seat sale!

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...
PH immigration officials to wear N95 masks amid Wuhan coronavirus threat
The Bureau of Immigration ordered all immigration officers to wear N95 masks as the Health Department probes a suspected novel coronavirus case. In a report on the Philippine Star, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has instructed immigration officers to wear...
Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case
The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...
Phivolcs: Taal eruption may occur in any of 47 craters, reiterates total evacuation
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stressed their warning that it’s not yet safe to return within the 14-kilometer danger zone as imminent hazardous eruption Taal volcano looms. Despite the seemingly weakened activity of Taal volcano,...
Filipinos and residents in the UAE can get a chance to enjoy the most exciting festivities in the Philippines as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national carrier offers flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as AED395 base fare!
It is no secret that the Philippines is known for its stunning beaches some of which are recognized as one of the best in the world. But aside from its magnificent coastlines, the country is also a home to some of the best festivals you’ll ever get to see.
Cebu Pacific celebrates the success of their hometown’s Sinulog Festival with this Festivals of Fun seat sale! Catch the remaining festivals of the Philippines this year by starting with Panagbenga aka annual flower festival in February! Be sure to experience it and you are guaranteed an experience of a lifetime that’s truly one for the books.
In addition, Cebu Pacific has the widest network in the Philippines—connecting travelers from the UAE to 37 local destinations and 25 international destinations with over 120 routes—it will be easier for travelers to fly to various Philippine provinces to experience their homegrown festival.
The sale will be from January 20 to 23 and will cover the travel period from February 1 to June 30, 2020, which means a chance to experience as many festivals in the country as you can.
Book now through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.
Jobs
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
- Front Office Receptionist
Jan 15, 2020
- Truck Driver
Jan 15, 2020
- Data Entry Operator cum Document Controller
Jan 15, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
