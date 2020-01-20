Cuenca residents slam Ramon Tulfo for name calling, shaming their mayor

Ramon Tulfo found himself on the hot seat as netizens slammed the host for name calling and shaming the mayor of Cuenca.

In his Facebook post, Mon Tulfo spearheaded a relief and medical mission for the residents of San Pascual and Cuenca and shared that he managed to help many residents together with his team.

However, he questioned Cuenca Mayor Faye Endaya who allegedly did not allow his team to perform their medical mission for the ailing residents.

“Kelangan daw na nandoon siya sa medical consultation. Mga taga Cuenca, gago ang inyong mayor! Masyadong mapapel,” said Tulfo in his post.

Here’s Ramon Tulfo’s post:

Cuenca resident and volunteer Enrico Matibag who was on ground during the day that Tulfo’s team came to their town shared that the medical staff from their town arranged and prepared Tulfo’s requirements of tables and that the Mayor only asked for coordination from Tulfo’s team.

“Hindi pinagbawalan ang grupo mo na mag conduct ng medical mission kelangan lang ng coordination. Napakatampuhin mo naman. Ang medical staff dine sa amin eh hase ng pag gagayak ng lamesang gagamitin agad agad nama’y ikaw eh nakatampo,” said Matibag on his Facebook post.

Another netizen outraged by Tulfo’s choice of words was Kristine Pierce who said that Tulfo’s name callings are totally out of line.

“Isang ginang po ang inyong pinaparatangan – ang INA NG AMING BAYAN NG CUENCA! Ay pihadong di naman papayag ang mga mamamayan ng Cuenca na gay-on nyo itrato ang aming INA!,” said Pierce on her Facebook post.

Mayor Faye Endaya, in her own Facebook wall, alluded to the controversy stating that it’s far better for Filipinos to cooperate during times of calamity instead of fanning the flames of online arguments that will get them nowhere.

“Sa panahon po ng kalamidad, sa tingin ko po ay mas makabubuti kung tayo po ay magtulungan kaysa po magbatuhan ng batikos. Hindi po biro ang ating pinagdadaanan ngayon kaya ako po ay nakikiusap…kung nagkaroon man po ng hindi pagkakaunawaan, ako po ang kausapin at hindi po ang kumuha ng simpatiya mula sa Facebook na hindi naman po alam ang tunay na istorya,” shared Endaya.

Here’s Endaya’s Facebook post: