Members get double points, shoppers to receive lucky ‘ang pao’ from WeMart this Chinese New Year season!

Filipinos planning to go on a shopping spree for their grocery needs can soon enjoy special gifts exclusively from WeMart Hypermarket!

For a minimum purchase of Dh50, shoppers can get a chance to draw lucky red envelopes.

All they need to do is to present their receipt at the service counter of WeMart Hypermarket where they can get a chance to win coupons, WeMart products or special New Year gifts!

There will only be a total of 100 lucky ang paos available per day so be sure to shop at WeMart Hypermarket to enjoy a bountiful New Year and new decade ahead!

WeMart Hypermarket’s lucky ‘ang pao’ draw is valid from January 23 to 25, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm only.

WeMart membership card holders also get an extra bonus of enjoying double points on purchases made during January 18 to 25. Here is the complete list of the vouchers that they can get to enjoy as they earn points:

For the exact location, just search the following:

“Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266