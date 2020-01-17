Batangas government appeals for assistance for evacuees

Photo by Ceejay Balmaceda

The provincial government of Batangas appealed Friday for additional assistance for residents affected by the eruption of Taal volcano.

The number of evacuees continue to rise as fissures widened and the imminent threat for a major eruption prevails.

Alert level 4 is still raised in Taal volcano as the presence of magma intrusion is still observed according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

“‘Pag po ito’y tumagal, siguradong magkukulang ang ating resources,” Lito Castro, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDDRMO) head told ABS-CBN News.

Several towns were already put into lockdown to prevent the people from returning to their homes.

The volcanic unrest has displaced 144,272 residents according to the latest bulletin of Batangas Public Information Office (PIO).

The Batangas PIO said the evacuees need sleeping mats, blankets, pillows, mosquito nets and hygiene kits.

Batangas PIO has provided channels where people can deliver their donations.

