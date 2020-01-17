Agricultural damage of Taal eruption pegged at Php3B

Photo by Jerome Abuan

The combined losses in livestock and crops due to the eruption of Taal volcano have reached at Php3.06 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Friday.

The damage covered 15,790 hectares of farmlands in Southern Luzon, as well as 1,923 animal heads, according to the latest bullletin of DA.

Affected commodities include coffee, cacao, pineapples, coconut, rice, corn, banana, as well as fisheries.

DA reported that fisheries are the most affected with 6,000 damaged fish cages installed in Taal Lake which amounts to Php 1.6 billion losses for the culture of tilapia and some bangus species.

Meanwhile, Agriculture secretary William Dar assured the public that the DA interventions are being done to aid the affected farmers and fishers.

Dar has distributed Php160 million worth of aid to fishers and farmers in Batangas.

He also added that the concerned agencies have already provided assistance such as feeds and medicine to rescued livestock.